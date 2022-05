This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

About 10 Classic Ford Model A cars passed through the county last Sunday on their way home to Las Vegas from a weekend tour. The group were members of the Las Vegas Model A club. Bob Guerin said the cars in the club are in very pristine and restored condition. All were manufactured between 1928 […]