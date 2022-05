This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Courtesy PhotoDave Martin at the grill during the annual Fishing Derby and Cornhole Tournament at Eagle Valley Resort. The Eagle Valley Resort 2022 Fishing Derby and First Annual Cornhole Tournament was held on May 14, and organizers called it a “huge success.” Participants on all ages were invited to register for the fishing derby where […]