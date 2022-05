This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

By Collin AndersonJacob Lester, the choir and band director, introduces the MVMS band. The Lincoln County performing arts programs put on their spring concert May 17. The concert was well attended, with family and friends of the performers there to support the artists. The first group to perform was the sixth grade band from Panaca […]