This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Caliente Farmer’s Market opened May 14 from 8-11 a.m. Kathy LeFevre, the only vendor this time, was kept busy. John Martinez and Tammy Mastin plan to have their own booth set up May 21. Martinez will have fresh vegetables and Mastin will sell homemade pork, beef, chicken and pineapple tamales. Mary CordleKathy LeFevre sells […]