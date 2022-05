This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dave Maxwell:Pahranagat Valley catcher Roxi Hughes tags out a Wells runner at home plate in the state championship. Wells won 15-14. As they have several times in the past, Pahranagat Valley and Wells linked up in the championship game of the 1A girls state softball tournament last Saturday at Damonte High School in Reno. They […]