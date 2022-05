This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Caliente Memorial Day Ceremony will be held Monday, May 30 at Conaway Veterans Cemetery at 11 a.m. The Blue Star Presentation at the flagpole will follow at noon. Gem Theater marquee lighting ceremony and after-party set for June 25 Friends of Gem Theater invites the public to light up Main Street. The community is […]