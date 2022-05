This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Launa Wilkin of Caliente woke up to discover that one of her neighbor’s homes was spewing smoke and flames. Though there were propane tanks and other flammable materials nearby, thankfully the Caliente Volunteer Fire Department was on the scene before anyone could get hurt. The blaze occurred on May 20, around 5:30 a.m. The home, […]