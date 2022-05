This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Both the Pahranagat Valley girls softball team and the boys baseball team were awarded the 2022 NIAA/ Josten’s Academic Award at the state tournament in Reno last week. School principal Mike Strong said the annual award is for the highest cumulative GPA during the spring season in each classification. The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association office […]