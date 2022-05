This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Rex RasmussenLincoln County High School Principal Marty Soderborg is retiring from the Lincoln County School District after 30 years of teaching, coaching and administration. Lincoln County High School Principal Marty Soderborg sat down for an interview as he reflected on the past school year and his 30-year career as an educator and administrator. On the […]