Thank You from the Davis Kids

The Family of Gary Davis aka Porky or Hogeye, would like to say thank you to everyone who sent cards, flowers, messages, delivered food to us since the passing of our dad. We appreciate those who were able to attend his Celebration and we want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone. It has been great to hear stories and memories about our dad during this difficult time and we have found comfort in that. He had many friends that meant so much to him and we hope that you all know how very much he loved and cared about you all.

Thank you,

The Davis Kids-Mike, Missie, Lance and Breeze!