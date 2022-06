This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Friends of Gem Theater invites the public to light up Main Street. The community is invited to join them as they flip the switch on the Gem’s iconic neon marquee at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 25 at the Gem Theater, located at 648 Main Street, Pioche. Courtesy Photo – The Gem Theater marquee was recently […]