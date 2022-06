This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Pioche Chamber of Commerce held a community swap meet in the Pioche Town Park on Saturday, May 14. The weather was perfect for the event. Several vendors brought swap meet goods and set up displays. The vendors were pleased with the community turnout. The chamber will be hosting another swap meet in the park […]