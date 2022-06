This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

A group of Lincoln County youth participated in the Nevada State Finals Rodeo held in Winnemucca May 26-30. Tanner Wilkin and Riley Thompson participated in shotgun shooting. Both boys have grown up in 4H programs since they were nine years old and have been shooting every year. Last year, Tanner was the only one to […]