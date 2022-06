This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Neldon C Mathews auditorium was filled to capacity with well-wishers and family of the 34 graduates of Lincoln County High School (LCHS) May 27. Eliza Pike, the class valedictorian, thanked all the people who supported their class and helped them make it to this point. “You have played a huge part in shaping the […]