Local Primary Election Results

As of Wednesday afternoon, below are the results for local primary election races. These are unofficial results. Ballots postmarked by election day will continue to trickle in until the June 18 deadline, per state law. The canvass of the primary election of returns will be done by the county commission by June 24.

Lincoln County Sheriff – Nonpartisan

Derek Foremaster: 45.58% | 681 votes

Chase Dirks: 30.59% | 457 votes

Grant J. Perkins: 23.83% | 356 votes

Lincoln County Assessor – Republican

Cydney Dwire: 52.64% | 599 votes

Mark Holt (Incumbent): 47.36% | 539 votes

Lincoln County Commissioner, District B – Republican

Janine A. Woodworth: 51.38% | 579 votes

Bevan Lister (Incumbent): 48.62% | 548 votes

Lincoln County Commissioner, District D – Republican

John Michael Reese (Incumbent): 53.37% | 601 votes

Lee Rob Mathews: 46.63% | 525 votes

Lincoln County School District Trustee, District B – Nonpartisan

Andy Free: 37.53% | 531 votes

Carol J. Hansen (Incumbent): 35.62% | 504 votes

Megan Peterson: 26.86% | 380 votes

For more detailed results, visit https://silverstateelection.nv.gov/county-results/lincoln.shtml