Local Primary Election Results

As of Wednesday afternoon, below are the results for local primary election races. These are unofficial results. Ballots postmarked by election day will continue to trickle in until the June 18 deadline, per state law. The canvass of the primary election of returns will be done by the county commission by June 24.
Lincoln County Sheriff – Nonpartisan
Derek Foremaster: 45.58% | 681 votes
Chase Dirks: 30.59% | 457 votes
Grant J. Perkins: 23.83% | 356 votes
Lincoln County Assessor – Republican
Cydney Dwire: 52.64% | 599 votes
Mark Holt (Incumbent): 47.36% | 539 votes
Lincoln County Commissioner, District B – Republican
Janine A. Woodworth: 51.38% | 579 votes
Bevan Lister (Incumbent): 48.62% | 548 votes
Lincoln County Commissioner, District D – Republican
John Michael Reese (Incumbent): 53.37% | 601 votes
Lee Rob Mathews: 46.63% | 525 votes
Lincoln County School District Trustee, District B – Nonpartisan
Andy Free: 37.53% | 531 votes
Carol J. Hansen (Incumbent): 35.62% | 504 votes
Megan Peterson: 26.86% | 380 votes
For more detailed results, visit https://silverstateelection.nv.gov/county-results/lincoln.shtml