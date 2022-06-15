Statewide Primary Election Results

As of Wednesday afternoon, below are the unofficial results for statewide primary election races. Ballots postmarked by election day will continue to trickle in until the June 18 deadline, per state law. The canvass of the primary election of returns will be done by the county commissions by June 24 and submitted to the Secretary of State.
United States Senator – Democratic
Catherine Cortez Masto (Incumbent): 90.31%
Corey Reid: 2.94%
United States Senator – Republican
Adam Paul Laxalt: 56.08%
Sam Brown: 34.09%
U.S. Representative in Congress, District 4 – Republican
Sam Peters: 47.99%
Ann “Annie” Black: 41.14%
Governor – Democratic
Steve Sisolak: 88.69%
Tom Collins: 7.52%
Governor – Republican
Joe Lombardo: 38.35%
Joey Gilbert: 27.57%
Lieutenant Governor – Democratic
Elizabeth “Lisa” Cano Burkhead (Incumbent): 55.55%
Debra March: 25.04%
Lieutenant Governor – Republican
Stavros Anthony: 30.77%
Walter A. “Tony” Grady, Jr.: 24.58%
Secretary of State – Republican
Jim Marchant: 37.97%
Jesse Haw: 20.09%
State Treasurer – Republican
Michele Fiore: 61.58%
Emanuel “Manny” Kess: 29.44%
State Controller – Democratic
Ellen Spiegel: 64.81%
Alex Costa: 26.23%
Attorney General – Republican
Sigal Chattah: 51.03%
Tisha Black: 39.87%
University Board of Regents, District 8 – Nonpartisan
Michelee “Shelly” Crawford: 24.56%
John Patrick Rice: 21.22%
For more detailed results, visit https://silverstateelection.nv.gov.