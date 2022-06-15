Statewide Primary Election Results

As of Wednesday afternoon, below are the unofficial results for statewide primary election races. Ballots postmarked by election day will continue to trickle in until the June 18 deadline, per state law. The canvass of the primary election of returns will be done by the county commissions by June 24 and submitted to the Secretary of State.

United States Senator – Democratic

Catherine Cortez Masto (Incumbent): 90.31%

Corey Reid: 2.94%

United States Senator – Republican

Adam Paul Laxalt: 56.08%

Sam Brown: 34.09%

U.S. Representative in Congress, District 4 – Republican

Sam Peters: 47.99%

Ann “Annie” Black: 41.14%

Governor – Democratic

Steve Sisolak: 88.69%

Tom Collins: 7.52%

Governor – Republican

Joe Lombardo: 38.35%

Joey Gilbert: 27.57%

Lieutenant Governor – Democratic

Elizabeth “Lisa” Cano Burkhead (Incumbent): 55.55%

Debra March: 25.04%

Lieutenant Governor – Republican

Stavros Anthony: 30.77%

Walter A. “Tony” Grady, Jr.: 24.58%

Secretary of State – Republican

Jim Marchant: 37.97%

Jesse Haw: 20.09%

State Treasurer – Republican

Michele Fiore: 61.58%

Emanuel “Manny” Kess: 29.44%

State Controller – Democratic

Ellen Spiegel: 64.81%

Alex Costa: 26.23%

Attorney General – Republican

Sigal Chattah: 51.03%

Tisha Black: 39.87%

University Board of Regents, District 8 – Nonpartisan

Michelee “Shelly” Crawford: 24.56%

John Patrick Rice: 21.22%

For more detailed results, visit https://silverstateelection.nv.gov.