This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

In 1972, Jim Wilkin bought his first truck to haul hay. Today, his company, Jim Wilkin Trucking (JWT), is one of Lincoln County’s largest private employers. “I’ve always enjoyed it. It’s been my way of life. I still like working,” said Jim. JWT, a family-run business, provides crushing, redi-mix concrete, general contracting and trucking. Jim […]