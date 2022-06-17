David Foster

Former Montana resident Dave Foster lost his fight with cancer at home surrounded by love on May 6, 2022.

Dave was born on February 21st, 1962 to Keith and Colleen Foster in Butte, MT. He was raised in Butte with his sisters Ann and KT. Dave was a rambunctious boy who was always looking for an adventure. Dave attended Butte High School and graduated in 1980 when he promptly joined the Air Force and was stationed at the joint base of Lewis-McChord.

In 1987 his daughter Arica Foster was born in Washington State whom he doted on along with her two sisters, Amanda and Alayne. Dave and Arica’s mom went out on Puget Sound to go fishing when Arica’s mom went into labor. He convinced the two older girls that was where babies came from – fishing, which was a long-standing joke throughout their childhood.

He studied CCAF Air Force until 1992 when he retired and flipped homes until he moved to Las Vegas in 1994 and became a well sought-after casino engineer in downtown Henderson and later under the dazzling lights of Fremont Street.

Dave met the love of his life Juanita while in Las Vegas and they were married in 1998 and he was blessed for an opportunity to raise another daughter Angela. He and Juanita enjoyed spending time outdoors and socializing with members of their church.

Dave accepted his dream job at Kershaw-Ryan State Park in Caliente, NV which gave him an opportunity to slow down and enjoy his hobbies of hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling; as well provide time to love and play with his grandchildren and or on new projects in the garage. Dave could fix anything – no project too big or too small. He was telling jokes and laughing his entire life.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents Keith and Collen Foster. Mother-in-law Jean Parker along with his beloved grandson Brodie Aschenbrenner.

Dave is survived by his wife of 27 years, Juanita; his daughters Arica Foster (Ricky) and Angela Elizondo (Sergio) and his grandchildren Hunter and Addison Brough. Isaac, Alex, Aaron and Alyssa Elizondo. His sisters Ann Prettyman (Carl), KT Koprivica and niece Brittany Koprivica. Along with so many more friends and loving family near and far. Memorial services will take place at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada on July 14th, at 12:40 pm.

Online condolences can be sent to southernnevadamortuary.com