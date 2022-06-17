Rocky Haley

Rocky Eric Haley was born in Las Vegas, Nevada September 26, 1954 to Ralph Thomas Haley and Mary Catherine Boyles Haley. He was the youngest of 3 boys. He grew up in Las Vegas, but he came to visit his grandpa, Roscoe Haley, who lived in Caliente. Roscoe owned a plumbing shop and junk yard on front street, where the Credit Union is now.

Rocky’s father, Ralph was a Union Plumber and Rocky helped his dad work wherever they had jobs. Rocky was a hard worker. His favorite job though, was working for many years as an Auto Body Mechanic in a shop in Las Vegas, where he learned to fix and paint cars. He took great pride in the work that he did. Rocky was very talented and there wasn’t much that he couldn’t fix or do. At an early age, Rocky had two sons, Eric and Ricky.

Rocky enjoyed the time he spent going to visit his grandpa and eventually he moved to Caliente himself. He loved to work on cars in his garage. He was also a good welder. Rocky had a lot of friends and he helped a lot of people. His friends were all important to him. He enjoyed good music and going dancing. He was a kind person and would do anything to help someone in need. Later in his life, he chose to make great changes in his life. One thing Rocky was proud of, was becoming a Christian and being baptized.

Rocky passed away on June 10, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He will be missed by many. A Celebration of his life will be held in Caliente, NV at the Rose Memorial Park, Saturday June 18, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. All are welcome.