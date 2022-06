This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

A quick response from the Caliente Volunteer Fire Department kept a trailer fire from spreading in the Rose City Trailer Park the evening of June 8. Lonny Shoup’s trailer and his cars were a total loss, but fortunately, no one was at home at the time and there were no injuries. Photo Courtesy Frank Adams […]