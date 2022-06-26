Elijio Griego Jr. “Sonny”

Elijio Griego Jr. passed away on June 12, 2022 in St. George, Utah. He was born on July 12, 1942 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Elijio and Mary Griego.

Elijio worked as a tractor operator with a landscaping company. He served in Vietnam with the United States Army from September 19, 1966 through September 20, 1968. He was a member of the Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing. Elijio has one son, Michael Wynn.

Elijio is survived by his son Michael Wynn; brothers Pat Sedillo and Pete Griego; sisters Sadie Gurule, Regina Steele, Mary Lindahl, Cathy Cabrera, Jennie Linton, and Loretta Vasquez; nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Elijio Griego and Mary Anaya; brothers Orlondo Griego and Louie Garcia Lindahl; sister Florabelle Garcia.

A memorial service will be held in his honor July 8, 2022 at 10:00 am at Southern Nevada Mortuary (730 Front Street, Caliente, NV). Interment will be in the Conaway Veterans Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to southernnevadamortuary.com