This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

A rollover just south of Caliente took the life of one person June 10. The accident took place on U.S. Highway 93 near mile marker 88. The Caliente Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident and found one fatality. According to some reports, the victim rolled the vehicle five or six times before being ejected […]