This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Lincoln County School District Board held a special meeting June 28 to discuss and fill open positions in Lincoln County. It was a lightly attended meeting, while Superintendent Pam Teel attended via phone. The first order of business was Tiffany Lytle’s resignation as pre-school teacher in Alamo, which the board approved. This was followed […]