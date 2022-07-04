It is with both profound sadness and peaceful relief that we announce the passing of our mother, Carol Lynn White. She slipped quietly away on June 5, 2022 after an eventful and tumultuous life.

She is survived by her doting and ever-loving daughter Melissa White-Davy of North Dakota and grandsons Austin, Tristan and Jonathon of Las Vegas. Also by her proud son Anthony Garcia and grandchildren Mirabelle, Fenton and Sawyer of Florida.

Courtesy Photo – Carol Lynn White

She is preceded in death by her young mother Shirley White (Paylor), father “Glenn” (William Glenn White) and her best friend & lifelong companion Glenda Clarke.

There will be no service in accordance with her wishes.