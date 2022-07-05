He passed from this earth on May 6, 2022. He was known to many as Abe.

Harold was born in Veedersburg, Indiana on May 6, 1939, to Angus and Genevieve Minick.

By Courtesy Photo – Harold Minick

He was the oldest of 5 boys and 2 girls. In 1957 he married Sherrill Pickett. They were the parents of 2 boys and 3 girls. Deborah Kerrigan, Mike and Cindy Minick, Joan and John Lewellen, Shane and Amy Minick all of Alamo, NV. and Stacey Amato of Veedersburg, IN. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Shellie McKenzie, his parents, two brothers and a grandson. He leaves behind his wife of 64 years, 2 boys, 3 girls, 30 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Harold was a retired pastor of the Southern Baptist Church and he drove the US Mail truck for Tony Holton for several years. He will be missed by many, but he is with his LORD and SAVIOR now.