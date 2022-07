This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Alamo celebrated the Fourth of July with many activities on and leading up the the holiday. The town park was decorated with American flags, lawn chairs and squirt guns on Monday, July 4. After the 5K, flag raising ceremony, breakfast and parade, a carnival was held at the park, where the community enjoyed vendors, food […]