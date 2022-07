This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Get Sauced NV made its mark on Lincoln County in a big way on the business’s opening day July 2. At 1 p.m., the barbecue bus pulled into a spot at the Pioche town park, right across from the baseball fields, and began to feed the hungry guests who had shown up to show their […]