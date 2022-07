This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Tidal Wave is ready to sweep Panaca away in a torrent of mixed sodas and clean cars. The car wash in Panaca, located on 4th Street, has been around for many years, but all of the previous owners used the location as merely a car wash. But Doug and Megan Peterson saw the relatively […]