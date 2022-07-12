$9 million available for food security projects

SPARKS – In a continuation of food security efforts to ensure food is available to those who need it, the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) is seeking to fund projects to improve food access, distribution and infrastructure in Nevada. A total of $9 million is available using American Rescue Plan Act funds through two grants in which community organizations, food banks, and public and Tribal entities engaged in food assistance activities are encouraged to submit projects for funding.

The NDA awarded $500,000 to six partners working towards the goal of increasing food access in underserved communities through the Nevada Community Food Access grant in response to food access challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding has been expanded to offer an additional $6 million to organizations working to improve food distribution and food storage infrastructure.

Additionally, $3 million has been allocated to support rural communities facing food access barriers due to their distance from urban centers through the Food Rural Hub grant. The NDA is looking to partner with one community organization or public entity engaged in food assistance activities to establish a food storage and distribution center located in rural Nevada to better serve our rural neighbors, reduce transportation costs and expand holding capacity for fresh fruits and vegetables. The goal is to ensure that the most at-risk rural and Tribal communities have sufficient food storage and distribution resources to fight food insecurity and recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.Community organizations, food banks, and public and Tribal entities engaged in food assistance activities in underserved communities in Nevada are encouraged to submit an application for either grant opportunity by August 30, 2022. More information on requirements, timelines and the full Requests for Applications for both grant opportunities can be found at agri.nv.gov/Administration/Grant_Opportunities