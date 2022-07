This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

County commissioner and town hall meetings are held in the basement of the Lincoln County Courthouse, which has not always been easily accessible. Recently, the courthouse funded a project to improve the accessibility with funding from COVID-19 relief funds and Nevada Test Site personal property taxes.With a ramp and closer parking, commission chambers will become […]