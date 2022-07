This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the multi-use path from Kershaw-Ryan State Park to the Caliente Depot was held Monday, July 11 at 11 a.m. The path has been getting a lot of use in the past month from runners, walkers, cyclists and even wheelchair users. City of Caliente Councilman Tommy Rowe and County Commissioner Varlin […]