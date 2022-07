This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The state of Nevada has been offered Payments In Lieu of Taxes (PILT) funds this year, totalling $29.1 million. These funds are designed to, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior, “help local governments carry out such vital services as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations. PILT […]