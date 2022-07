This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

In a few years, the Caselton Mine and Mill site may look very different. The Caselton Mill was constructed in 1941, but since 1976, it has not been used commercially. In 1976, Kerr-McGee purchased Treasure Hill, Caselton Heights and Caselton Mine, but not the Caselton Mill site. In 2011, the 170 patented mining claims were […]