This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Those who grow up in the west, especially in small towns where the area was really wild in its heyday, hear stories about those lawless times. They can be real stories straight from the annals of history about gunslingers and fated duels, or they can be superstitions about wild men living in state parks or […]