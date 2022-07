This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Nevada Rural Counties Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) has multiple programs available for elderly and disabled people in Lincoln County. Kathy LeFevre is looking for two people who are interested in putting together a “Friends Day Out” each month in Alamo, Caliente, Panaca and Pioche. The purpose of the get-together is to provide a […]