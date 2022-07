This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

On Monday, July 18, the Lincoln County school board met for the second to last meeting before the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. While the meeting was a short one, the board was able to fill some open spots in the schools that resulted from the retirement of various educators and saff members. With […]