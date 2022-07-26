Bank holding coin drive

Submitted by September Barnes

There’s a reason to break open your piggy bank and cash in your coins at your local bank or credit union. Since the summer of 2020, America has been facing a coin circulation problem that has impacted financial institutions and businesses nationwide. If you have traveled to larger cities, you probably have seen a sign that says “exact change only” or a suggestion to round up your change to a non-profit organization. All of this is due to the fact the Federal Reserve limits coin orders based on the size of the financial institution.

Over the last few years our local bank branch has successfully had several coin exchange drives. Anyone in the community can bring in their change, rolled or unrolled, and exchange it for bills or deposit into their accounts. These exchange drives have benefited the community greatly, especially around big community events like Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day weekend due to the increase from out of town visitors and coins needed for local businesses.

Thank you to everyone that continues to support the bank branch here in Lincoln County. Community banking is who we are and what we do!