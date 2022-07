This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

A year ago, Kristal Romans, owner of Rocky Road Adventures, created the virtual event “Race Across Nevada.” The challenge includes either 1,473 miles or minutes of fitness. Romans designed the event to be flexible for personal goals, so the miles and minutes can be completed with any exercise. Participants can select “run, bike, hike, swim, […]