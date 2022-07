This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

On Monday, July 18, the Lincoln County Commissioners held their third meeting for the month to discuss a variety of subjects, from the changing of the workweek for some government offices to the consideration of a five-cent tax added to diesel fuel sales. During the department head reports, Recorder/Auditor Amy Elmer reported that she believed […]