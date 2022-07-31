Manetta Bleak Lytle, 87, passed away July 19, 2022 at Our House Assisted Living in Cedar City, Utah. She was born April 25, 1935 in St George, Utah to Nelson and Martha Bleak. She grew up in Pioche, Nevada where she graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1952. She graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno in 1956 with a BS in Teaching.

Manetta married her high school sweetheart Farrel Wayne Lytle in the St George Utah Temple on September 8, 1954. To this union were born four sons: Nelson Wayne, William Reed, Charles Melling and Drew Bleak.

Courtesy Photo – Manetta Bleak Lytle

Manetta was a woman with a unique creative artistic style, always collecting a rock or piece of wood to beautify her home. Her home was a celebration of nature, from her cactus-bone garden, to the hummingbird feeders, the grape arbor, and the profusion of flowers in the back yard. Her love of nature included her summer homes at Cooper Lake, Washington and Tofino, British Columbia.

Manetta truly followed the Savior’s admonition from Matthew 25:40, “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” She served as a Relief Society Counselor, Young Women’s President, Primary Teacher, and Gospel Doctrine Teacher in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She provided a weekly St George Temple excursion for the older women in her ward, as a service to those who would otherwise be unable to attend.

Manetta was a published archaeologist actively participating in the Nevada Archaeological Association and Nevada Rock Art Association. She volunteered on several “digs” in Lincoln County and was a volunteer caretaker at a number of historic sites. She also championed local water rights and environmental causes in Lincoln County.

Most of all, Manetta was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family will always remember her Huckleberry pie and ice cream at Cooper Lake after a wonderful day of swimming.

Manetta is survived by her husband Farrel of Eagle Valley, NV, sons Nelson Wayne (Jacquelyn) of Bolingbrook, IL, William Reed (Carol) of Vancouver, WA, Charles Melling (Margaret) of San Ramone, CA, Drew Bleak (Paula) of Grantsville, UT, 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, sister Ivie Donohue (Owen) of Pioche, NV, and brother Lorell Bleak (Terry) of Panaca, NV.

Manetta was preceded in death by her parents Nelson and Martha Bleak.

Funeral services were held July 30, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Pioche Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A viewing was held there at 9:30 am. Interment will be in the Lytle Family Cemetery in Eagle Valley, Nevada, under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. On-line condolences can be sent to www.southernnevadamortuary.com.