William Barclay Kreci peacefully passed in his sleep on June 28, 2022. He was born on October 27, 1951 in Steubenville, Ohio. He is survived by his five children: Kodi and Ruth Kreci, Kassidi and Erik Bart, Chelsee Robinson, Colton and Breianna Kreci, and Brian and Cydnee Kirchesh and 13 grandchildren.