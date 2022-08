This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

On May 28, 25-year-old Daniels Herberts Hofmann flew from Frankfurt, Germany to Anchorage, Alaska, with only a bike and camping gear. On July 21, he camped at the Pioche RV Park and Campground. Hofmann said he was tired from a 100-mile day. Before going to the campground, he stopped at the Sinclair gas station to […]