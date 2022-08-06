David Wayne Cardinal, 63, passed away July 23, 2022 at St. George Regional Hospital in St.

George, Utah. He was born May 11, 1959 in San Bernardino, California to Kenneth and Phyllis

Cardinal.

David Wayne Cardinal

David loved to fish, softball, hike, and ride his motorcycle.

He is survived by his mother Phyllis, brothers Chuck, Jimi, Tim and Philip along with sisters Cindy and Holly.

David was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Sr., Brother Darryl and sister Kerri.

Graveside services will be held in Caliente on August 6, 2022 at 11 am.

