Mary Kay Christensen passed away peacefully in St. George, UT on July 27, 2022 at the age of

84. She was born in Morton, Texas on June 3, 1938 to John and Naoma Marcum.

Kay met the love of her life, Paul Christensen, on a blind date. They eventually became

engaged, but their marriage was delayed as Paul served his mission for the Church of Jesus

Christ of Latter-day Saints. His mission area included the town where Kay lived, so to avoid

any “distractions”, she moved in with Paul’s parents in Caliente, NV. She worked at Swallow’s

Drug store and deposited most of her earnings into Paul’s bank account. She always said she

married him for HER money. They were sealed in the St. George temple on July 22, 1961.

Kay spent most of her adult life in Panaca, NV raising and caring for her seven children. She

will be remembered most for her patience and never-ending loving care she gave to our angel

on earth, Niki. When Niki started school, Kay volunteered as a teacher’s aid, mainly to help

Niki. That volunteer service, along with her love and care for other students turned into a full-

time position.

She will be remembered for being the biggest (and loudest) supporter of local sports and could

easily be heard cheering at the 24 th of July races, Little League, Jr. High, and High School

sports. She spent countless hours in the stands yelling for her kids and their teammates.

Many in the community remember her teaching tap dancing and tumbling. She started dancing

at a young age, which grew into a life-long talent. She wanted others to enjoy that same love

and started teaching children and adults in the old Panaca Elementary school, later opening

Kay’s School of Dance in the basement of her home.

She was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spending most

of her time serving in the Primary and Cub Scouts. She LOVED teaching songs to the Primary

children, always including her silly antics and humor.

She loved to laugh! Her family will miss hearing her laugh, especially during visits in the living

room as everyone told stories and relived memories.

Kay is survived by her husband, Paul, and children Tana, Boyd (Belinda), Troy (Melissa),

Carolyn (Jon Harris), Lark, Niki, Kent, 14 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren with two

more on the way. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Naoma Marcum, brother

Paul Marcum, grandson Chase Christensen, and Son-in-law Matt Harrington.

Her family would like to thank the staff from Wentworth at the Meadows, staff at Zions Way,

and doctors William Katschke and Grant Needham for the patient and loving care they provided

for her.

Funeral services will be held August 6, 2022 at the Panaca LDS chapel at 1:00 p.m. and

viewing from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Arrangements are made under the direction of Southern

Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.org