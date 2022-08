This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Runners and cyclists sporting blue and yellow uniforms arrived from Cedar City at Kershaw-Ryan State Park in Caliente on Thursday, July 28. The uniform colors represent the Ulman Foundation, a non-profit for young adults with cancer. The runners and cyclists, the 2022 4K for Cancer team, have been traveling across the country since June. Every […]