This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Lincoln County Coalition met on July 26 to receive guidance from an experienced coalition organizer and make some headway on its bylaws. The agency spotlight was conducted by Linda Lang, who has spent more than 20 years helping county coalitions organize and make lasting changes in their communities. As a part of the Statewide […]