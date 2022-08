This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

There’s a touch of Hawaii right here in Caliente. When Al Ribucan bought a summer home at 40 Main Street in Caliente, he planted a piece of his native Hawaii in his yard. Ribucan and his wife spent the summer here to be close to family, and since he grows lotus flowers in Hawaii, he […]