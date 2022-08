This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Country music star Garth Brooks once sang about rodeo, including the line, “It’s the ropes and the reins, it’s the joy and the pain, and they call the thing rodeo!” One element that Brooks does not include in his song is sponsorships, and without them there would be no prizes for talented cowboys, no funding […]