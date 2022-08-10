Unemployment rate continues downward trend in June

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) June 2022 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in June 2022 which declined from 4.9 percent in May 2022. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates not seasonally adjusted.

In the three Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), the unemployment rates were 5.7 percent in the Las Vegas area, 3.3 percent in Reno, and 3.7 percent in the Carson area in June 2022.

In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in White Pine County at 2.9 percent, and Clark County had the highest rate at 5.7 percent.

Lincoln County’s June unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.

For the latest information on the Nevada economy including employment, unemployment, and unemployment insurance, visit nevadaworkforce.com