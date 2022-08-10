Lincoln County Record

Lincoln County Nevada's News Source

You are here: Home / News / Unemployment rate continues downward trend in June

Unemployment rate continues downward trend in June

by

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) June 2022  economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in June 2022 which  declined from 4.9 percent in May 2022. Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic  patterns, with the following estimates not seasonally adjusted. 

In the three Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), the unemployment rates were 5.7 percent in the Las Vegas  area, 3.3 percent in Reno, and 3.7 percent in the Carson area in June 2022. 

In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in White Pine County at 2.9 percent, and Clark  County had the highest rate at 5.7 percent. 

Lincoln County’s June unemployment rate was 3.9 percent.

For the latest information on the Nevada economy including employment, unemployment, and unemployment  insurance, visit nevadaworkforce.com