Cyril Holaday III went home to his Heavenly Father on July 11, 2022. Cyril was born to Cyril Holaday, Jr. and Donna Ellen Jenkins on November 6, 1974 in Payette, Idaho. Cyril and his younger brother Cameron spent most of their early years in Idaho. A move to Alamo, Nevada as a teenager meant attending and graduating from Pahranagat Valley High School in 1991. Cyril lettered in football, basketball and baseball as a student athlete. Upon graduation Cyril attended Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon for two years. Cyril began his early career in the construction field as an operating engineer in Las Vegas, Nevada. His true passion was learning the art of food preparation and he excelled at it. He worked in several local restaurants including JFDI and Windmill Ridge in Alamo, Nevada. At the time of his passing, he was employed at the Side Track Restaurant in Caliente, Nevada. Cyril will be remembered for his genuinely happy smile, his bear hugs and his loyalty to family and friends. Cyril is survived by his mother (Donna), his father (Cyril), his brother (Cameron) and his beloved nephew (David). Cyril will be missed by all those whose lives he touched.

Cyril Holaday III

Services were provided by Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to southernnevadamortuary.com